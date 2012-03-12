(Adds Sealy)
* Sealy Corp's second-largest shareholder has called
for a shake up of the board, blaming the mattress maker's
private-equity backer and largest shareholder, KKR & Co,
for the company's poor performance, the Wall Street Journal
said.
* U.S. agribusiness giant Cargill Inc is one of the parties
interested in acquiring Viterra Inc, Canada's biggest
grain handler, the Wall Street Journal reported on its website
on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter.
* Struggling British video game retailer Game has
put itself up for sale, as it tries to raise cash to pay a
quarterly rent bill due in a fortnight, the Sunday Times
reported.
* German chemicals and drugs group Bayer can grow
without resorting to more big M&A deals but won't shy from
opportunities that emerge, Chief Executive Marijn Dekkers said
in an interview to Koelner Stadt-Anzeiger.
* Haitong Securities Co Ltd, China's No.2
brokerage by assets, is aiming for a listing in the territory in
April, the Hong Kong Economic Journal reported on Monday, citing
sources.
* The Bank of Shanghai, China's second-largest commercial
lender, is looking to sell shares in an initial public offering
in Hong Kong as it moves to replenish capital to meet regulatory
requirements, the South China Morning Post reported on Monday.
* Brazil will extended a 6 percent tax known as the IOF on
overseas loans with maturities of up to five years, local
newspaper Folha De S.Paulo reported on Saturday.
