March 13 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Tuesday:

* Audi, the premium brand of German carmaker Volkswagen , is in talks to buy Italian motorcycle maker Ducati, Financial Times Deutschland reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

* The Renault-Nissan alliance will take a majority stake in Russian automaker AvtoVAZ in coming weeks, French online newspaper LaTribune.fr reported, citing Renault's Russia general manager Bruno Ancelin.

* Some big financial firms have offered to buy the claims of thousands of MF Global customers, whose money went missing after the brokerage firm collapsed last year, the New York Times reported, citing people involved in the negotiations.

* European Central Bank governing council member Jens Weidmann said the idea of a break-up of the currency union was "absurd" and therefore outstanding claims in the Target 2 payments settlement system do not pose a standalone risk for the Bundesbank, he wrote in an editorial published in Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.

* China will maintain its real estate curbs this year but will make sure purchases of first homes are unaffected, the official China Securities Journal reported, citing a notice by the central government.

* Slovenia's largest banks -- Nova Ljubljanska Banka and Nova KBM -- took up 1.7 billion euros ($2.2 billion) in cheap three-year loans from the European Central Bank earlier this month, daily newspaper Finance reported.

