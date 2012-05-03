(Adds Gagfah, European Investment Bank)

BANGALORE May 3 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Thursday:

* Cyprus's new central bank governor said he was committed to the euro zone and to efforts to restore trust in the bloc, dismissing as "tongue-in-cheek" a suggestion he made a year ago that Germany should quit the single currency.

* Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd's embattled directors hinted they wanted to negotiate a peace accord with activist investor William Ackman as the company draws closer to a May 17 proxy shootout, the Globe and Mail reported.

* China's banks issued an estimated 800 billion yuan ($127 billion) new loans in April, official media reported, citing sources, a slight slowdown from the monthly pace in the first quarter.

* Merger talks between law firms Dewey & LeBoeuf and SNR Denton collapsed on Wednesday, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing two people familiar with the matter.

* German real estate company Gagfah plans to sell about 38,000 apartments, or a third of its portfolio, Financial Times Deutschland reported.

* The head of the European Investment Bank threw his weight behind raising the bank's capital by 10 billion euros, and said the biggest challenge would be to find projects worth funding.

($1 = 6.3070 Chinese yuan)