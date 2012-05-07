BANGALORE May 6 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported on Monday:

* Japan is considering a new law to provide sovereign guarantees for its ships to allow them to continue importing Iranian crude oil after EU sanctions come into effect in July, the Nikkei business daily said.

* Sources close to the Dalian Commodity Exchange said it will launch an options trading simulation programme for all products from Monday, the China Securities Journal reported.

* Volkswagen is planning new small SUV models based on its Polo and Up! cars, Handelsblatt daily reported, citing company sources.

* The Swiss government is sticking with its forecast of modest growth for 2012, its economy minister said on Sunday, adding he was hopeful the euro zone's fiscal woes could be stabilised.

* UBS needs an investment bank to serve its wealthy clients, the Swiss bank's new chairman was quoted as saying on Sunday, adding that he believed Germany would ultimately accept the terms of a withholding tax deal to solve a dispute over tax dodgers.

* Kuwait's national oil company has walked away from takeover talks with North Sea-focused oil and gas explorer Ithaca Energy , a Kuwaiti daily reported on Sunday.

