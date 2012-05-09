BANGALORE May 9 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Wednesday:

* Freddie Mac is preparing to name Donald Layton, the former chief executive of online brokerage E*Trade Financial Corp, as its next CEO, the Wall Street Journal said on Tuesday.

* China Development Bank Corp (CDB), a policy bank that lends at Beijing's behest, has agreed to expand financing to a range of infrastructure, industry and social projects with Chongqing Municipal Government, the Chongqing Daily reported.

* Panasonic Corp is expected to post a group net profit of about 50 billion yen ($627 million) for the year ending March 2013, helped by structural reforms, Japan's Nikkei business daily said.

* Saudi billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal is eyeing three big investments in the near term, setting a high bar for the acquisitions as he pursues ambitious returns of at least 20 percent, he told the German newspaper Handelsblatt.

For Deals of the day click on

(Compiled by Meenakshi Iyer in Bangalore; Editing by Chris Gallagher)