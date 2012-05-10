(Adds GSW)

BANGALORE May 10 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Thursday:

* German real estate group GSW and former owner Whitehall Funds are bidding almost 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion) for a German real estate portfolio owned by Barclays , the Financial Times Deutschland reported.

* China will levy property taxes in more cities this year and expand pilot programmes in Shanghai and Chongqing, the official Shanghai Securities News reported, citing an official at the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development.

* Indian group Aditya Birla has submitted a non-binding bid for Australia-listed iron ore producing firm Northern Iron Ltd , the Economic Times reported on Thursday, citing people with direct knowledge of the situation.

* Konica Minolta Holdings is to buy the Japanese operations of Kinko's from FedEx for about 8 billion yen ($101 million), the Nikkei reported.

* Itochu and Panasonic will merge their mobile phone sales units before October to create the third-largest mobile phone company in Japan, the Nikkei reported.

* Trian Fund Management, owned by activist investor Nelson Peltz, is set to unveil it has a more than 7 percent stake in industrial conglomerate Ingersoll Rand, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Deals of the day: ($1 = 0.7695 euro = 79.55 yen) (Compiled by Meenakshi Iyer; Editing by Dan Lalor)