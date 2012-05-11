BANGALORE May 11 The following corporate
* Bic Camera Inc will buy a majority stake in
rival Kojima Co to create Japan's second-largest
consumer electronics discount retailer, with annual group sales
of around 1 trillion yen ($12.5 billion), the Nikkei newspaper
reported on Friday.
* Mortgage lender Caisse Centrale du Credit Immobilier de
France has mandated HSBC to try to find a buyer for
itself, financial daily Les Echos reported on Thursday.
* Italian phone company Telecom Italia will invest
9 billion euros over the next three years to develop its
business in Italy, Chief Executive Franco Bernabe said in an
interview on Thursday with La Stampa newspaper.
* Tokyo Electric Power Co Inc and its labor union
agreed to reduce corporate pension fund payouts for current
employees and save 106.5 billion yen ($1.33 billion) over 10
years, the Nikkei said.
