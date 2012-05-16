UPDATE 1-TUI sells Travelopia to KKR in $407 mln deal
* New lending by China's four biggest state-owned banks was flat in the first two weeks of May and total deposits extended April's decline to fall by around 200 billion yuan ($31.65 billion), the Shanghai Securities News reported on Wednesday.
* A group of Japanese firms is in talks to pay $4.4 billion for a stake in Australia's Wheatstone gas field that had been set aside for bailed-out nuclear operator Tepco, as the country looks to shore up long-term energy supplies, the Nikkei business daily reported. ($1 = 6.3182 Chinese yuan)
FRANKFURT, Feb 13 Travel group TUI said it had agreed to sell its specialist holiday arm Travelopia to KKR at an enterprise value of 325 million pounds ($407 million).
