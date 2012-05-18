Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 3 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
BANGALORE, April 18 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Friday:
* Billionaire investor Warren Buffett sought to buy Residential Capital from Ally Financial before the U.S. auto and mortgage lender put its home-lending unit into bankruptcy, Bloomberg said, citing three persons familiar with the matter.
* The three remaining contenders to acquire the London Metal Exchange have all valued it at more than 1 billion pounds ($1.6 billion), the Financial Times reported. CME Group, InterContinental Exchange and Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. are vying for control of the bourse, the FT said.
(Reporting by Bijoy Koyitty in Bangalore; Editing by Matt Driskill )
SAO PAULO, Feb 3 Brazilian car rental firm Movida Participações SA has lowered the bottom of the suggested price range for its initial public offering slated for Monday, in a sign investors have the upper hand in pricing new listings amid uncertainty over the government's reform agenda.
BRUSSELS, Feb 3 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process: