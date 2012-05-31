BANGALORE May 31 The following corporate
finance-related stories were reported by media on Thursday:
* Vienna Insurance Group wants to expand in
Hungary, its outgoing chief executive Guenter Geyer told NEWS
magazine.
* Measures by central banks in developed countries to push
liquidity into markets are partly to blame for higher commodity
prices which could hurt growth, Bank of Korea Governor Kim
Chong-soo told German daily Handelsblatt.
* Iran has cancelled a $2 billion contract for a Chinese
firm to help build a hydroelectric dam in the country, Chinese
state media said.
For Deals of the day click on
(Reporting by Bijoy Koyitty in Bangalore; Editing by Mike
Nesbit)