BRIEF-Co-Op Group announces new CEO
Co-Op Group announces appointment of Steve Murrells to succeed Richard Pennycook as Group CEO
* Adds Saab and Longacre
BANGALORE Oct 11 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Tuesday:
* The administrator in charge of Saab's restructuring under court protection could pull the plug on the process as early as Tuesday, paving the way for declaring the auto maker bankrupt, daily newspaper Svenska Dagbladet said.
* U.S. hedge fund Longacre Fund Management LLC is shutting down its main funds after investors pulled out their cash, in a sign that market turmoil is having an impact on some hedge funds, media reports said.
* Influential oil trader Gunvor has cut its share of Russia's seaborne oil exports to less than 20 percent, one of the firm's founders told business daily Vedomosti.
* A bid by Chinese firm Hanlong Mining to take over Australia's Sundance Resources will be held up by Australia's Foreign Investment Review Board (FIRB) until an insider-trading probe is completed, the Sydney Morning Herald said.
For Deals of the day click on
Feb 7 Private equity investment firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice Inc is selling Mauser Group NV to Stone Canyon Industries LLC for $2.3 billion in cash, a day before the packaging products maker was to list on the New York Stock Exchange.
Acquires Lewis & Associates Insurance Brokers Inc