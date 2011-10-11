* Adds Saab and Longacre

BANGALORE Oct 11 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Tuesday:

* The administrator in charge of Saab's restructuring under court protection could pull the plug on the process as early as Tuesday, paving the way for declaring the auto maker bankrupt, daily newspaper Svenska Dagbladet said.

* U.S. hedge fund Longacre Fund Management LLC is shutting down its main funds after investors pulled out their cash, in a sign that market turmoil is having an impact on some hedge funds, media reports said.

* Influential oil trader Gunvor has cut its share of Russia's seaborne oil exports to less than 20 percent, one of the firm's founders told business daily Vedomosti.

* A bid by Chinese firm Hanlong Mining to take over Australia's Sundance Resources will be held up by Australia's Foreign Investment Review Board (FIRB) until an insider-trading probe is completed, the Sydney Morning Herald said.

