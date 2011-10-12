* Adds Etisalat and Arseus

BANGALORE Oct 12The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Wednesday:

* Etisalat Misr, the Egyptian arm of Abu Dhabi-based telecoms group Etisalat , has delayed a listing on Egypt's stock exchange until market conditions improve, daily newspaper al-Mal quoted the head of Etisalat Misr as saying.

* Belgian drug ingredients-to-dental device company Arseus has received a takeover approach, although it is at a very early stage, Belgium's two main business dailies reported, without citing sources.

* AEA Investors, a U.S.-based private equity group, has tabled an offer for Asco Group, the fast-growing oil and gas logistics business, the Financial Times reported.

