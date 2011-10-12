* Adds Etisalat and Arseus
BANGALORE Oct 12The following corporate
finance-related stories were reported by media on Wednesday:
* Etisalat Misr, the Egyptian arm of Abu Dhabi-based
telecoms group Etisalat , has delayed a listing on
Egypt's stock exchange until market conditions improve, daily
newspaper al-Mal quoted the head of Etisalat Misr as saying.
* Belgian drug ingredients-to-dental device company Arseus
has received a takeover approach, although it is at a
very early stage, Belgium's two main business dailies reported,
without citing sources.
* AEA Investors, a U.S.-based private equity group, has
tabled an offer for Asco Group, the fast-growing oil and gas
logistics business, the Financial Times reported.
Deals of the day:
