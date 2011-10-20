Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1430 GMT on Thursday:
BANGALORE Oct 20The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Thursday:
* Panasonic will reduce plasma TV panel production and cut up to several thousand jobs, as its loss-making television unit struggles to compete with Asian rivals, domestic media reported.
* Swiss bank UBS's interim chief executive Sergio Ermotti has ruled out a sale or spinoff of the investment bank and is planning to shrink the unit, the Wall Street Journal reported.
* Splunk, which makes software that collects and indexes data, is considering an initial public offering that may value the company at about $1 billion, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
* Amazon.com may enter the Japanese e-book market this year and launch its Kindle readers in the market, the Nikkei business daily reported.
* Japan will raise up to 1 trillion yen ($13 billion) by issuing bonds to retail investors to fund rebuilding after the March earthquake and tsunami, the Nikkei business daily reported.
SAO PAULO, Feb 9 French retailer Casino Guichard Perrachon & Cie plans to auction off a controlling stake in Brazil-based appliance chain Via Varejo SA in March, although prospects for a buyer are far from certain, given the industry's myriad problems.
FRANKFURT, Feb 9 A challenge on U.S. national security grounds to Infineon Technologies' agreed deal to buy Wolfspeed from U.S. firm Cree Inc could crimp the German chipmaker's profit and electric car ambitions, analysts said.