BANGALORE Oct 20The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Thursday:

* Panasonic will reduce plasma TV panel production and cut up to several thousand jobs, as its loss-making television unit struggles to compete with Asian rivals, domestic media reported.

* Swiss bank UBS's interim chief executive Sergio Ermotti has ruled out a sale or spinoff of the investment bank and is planning to shrink the unit, the Wall Street Journal reported.

* Splunk, which makes software that collects and indexes data, is considering an initial public offering that may value the company at about $1 billion, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

* Amazon.com may enter the Japanese e-book market this year and launch its Kindle readers in the market, the Nikkei business daily reported.

* Japan will raise up to 1 trillion yen ($13 billion) by issuing bonds to retail investors to fund rebuilding after the March earthquake and tsunami, the Nikkei business daily reported.

