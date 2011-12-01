(Adds Societe Generale, SP Setia and Harmony Gold)
BANGALORE Dec 1 The following corporate
finance-related stories were reported by media on Thursday:
* French bank Societe Generale is looking to sell
its aircraft and ship financing activities and stop funding
leveraged buyouts in Asia and the United States as it seeks to
reduce its dollar-funding needs, the Wall Street Journal
reported.
* Malaysian property company SP Setia still has an
opportunity to buy Battersea Power Station despite the London
landmark's lenders lining up administrators to take control of
the site, the Telegraph reported, citing sources close to the
lenders.
* The Bank of Spain and Spain's state-backed bank
restructuring FROB fund were set to decide as early as Friday
whether Banco de Sabadell can buy Caja de Ahorros del
Mediterraneo (CAM), the Financial Times reported, citing people
involved in the negotiations.
* CME Group, operator of the world's leading energy,
grains and precious metals markets, is in talks with China's
securities regulator to enter the mainland's financial
derivatives market, the official China Daily reported.
* Harmony Gold, the world's fifth-largest gold
producer, is not planning to sell its Joel mine in South Africa,
the Business Day newspaper reported on Thursday.
Deals of the day:
(Compiled by Purwa Naveen Raman in Bangalore; Editing by Matt
Driskill and Dan Lalor)