(Adds Societe Generale, SP Setia and Harmony Gold)
BANGALORE Dec 1 The following corporate
finance-related stories were reported by media on Thursday:
* French bank Societe Generale is looking to sell
its aircraft and ship financing activities and stop funding
leveraged buyouts in the U.S. and Asia as it seeks to reduce its
dollar-funding needs, the Wall Street Journal reported on
Thursday.
* Malaysian property company SP Setia still has an
opportunity to buy Battersea Power Station despite the London
landmark's lenders lining up administrators to take control of
the site, the Telegraph reported, citing sources close to the
lenders.
* The Bank of Spain and Spain's state-backed bank
restructuring FROB fund are set to decide as early as Friday
whether Banco de Sabadell can buy Caja de Ahorros del
Mediterraneo (CAM), the Financial Times reported on Thursday,
citing people involved in the negotiations.
* CME Group Inc, operator of the world's leading
energy, grains and precious metals markets, is in talks with
China's securities regulator to enter the mainland's financial
derivatives market, the official China Daily reported on
Thursday.
* Harmony Gold, the world's fifth-largest gold
producer, is not planning to sell its Joel mine in South Africa,
the Business Day newspaper reported on Thursday.
For Deals of the day click on
(Compiled by Purwa Naveen Raman in Bangalore; Editing by
Matt Driskill and Jane Merriman)