BANGALORE May 14 The following corporate
finance-related stories were reported by media on Monday:
* China's Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (QFII)
scheme, which allows some foreign investors to invest in
mainland stocks and bonds, will be relaxed in three areas so
more investors can take part in the scheme, the official China
Securities Journal reported on Monday.
* Dubai is planning to tie up with Samsung Life Insurance
in a partnership to sell life insurance in emerging
markets, the Financial Times reported.
* British airline Flybe Group is interested in
buying Danish Cimber Sterling that declared
bankruptcy earlier this month, Finnish public broadcaster YLE
said on Monday.
* Kabel Deutschland has won the race for regional
German cable company Tele Columbus, outbidding Deutsche Telekom
and Liberty Global, Financial Times
Deutschland reported, without specifying its sources.
