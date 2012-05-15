Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 3 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1530 GMT on Friday:
BANGALORE May 15 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Tuesday:
* China may increase the maximum amount that a foreign financial institution can invest in the country's capital markets as part of broad reforms in the sector, the official China Securities Journal reported, citing unidentified sources.
* General Motors Co, the largest U.S. automaker, is interested in buying Ally Financial Inc's international operations, GM's chief executive told Bloomberg.
FRANKFURT, Feb 3 Investors in KKR target GfK continued to hold out for a higher price a week before the offer period ends, as personal computer firm founder Michael Dell disclosed a 6.45 percent stake via a special situations fund.
SAO PAULO, Feb 3 BM&FBovespa SA, Brazil's sole financial exchange, is considering passing along to clients part of the cost savings from the acquisition of rival clearinghouse Cetip SA Mercados Organizados.