BANGALORE May 15 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Tuesday:

* China may increase the maximum amount that a foreign financial institution can invest in the country's capital markets as part of broad reforms in the sector, the official China Securities Journal reported, citing unidentified sources.

* General Motors Co, the largest U.S. automaker, is interested in buying Ally Financial Inc's international operations, GM's chief executive told Bloomberg.

For Deals of the day click on

(Reporting by Bijoy Koyitty in Bangalore; Editing by Mark Potter) (bijoy.koyitty@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 4135 5800; Reuters Messaging: bijoy.koyitty.reuters.com@reuters.net))