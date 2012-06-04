Wanda Group says not in touch with Deutsche Postbank on acquisition plans
HONG KONG, Feb 13 Dalian Wanda Group, owned by China's richest man Wang Jianlin, denied on Monday that it was in touch with Germany's Deutsche Postbank on acquisition plans.
BANGALORE, June 4 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Monday:
* Lufthansa is planning to sell off its LSG Sky Chefs and IT Services units, the Financial Times Deutschland newspaper said.
* Health insurer WellPoint Inc plans to buy contact-lens and eyewear retailer 1-800 Contacts Inc for a transaction value close to $900 million, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing a person familiar with the matter.
* Two of the biggest car dealers for the Warren Buffett-backed Chinese automaker BYD have stopped paying an advance subsidy of 120,000 yuan ($18,850) to buyers of its electric cars, the South China Morning Post said.
* China will continue to invest in euro zone government debt and other assets and urges the single-currency bloc to step up reforms to stem its debt crisis, China's Central Bank Chief Zhou Xiaochuan said in comments published in the Chinese Business News.
(Reporting by Bijoy Koyitty in Bangalore; Editing by Greg Mahlich)
FRANKFURT/BERLIN, Feb 13 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent higher on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0715 GMT.
ATHENS/BERLIN, Feb 11 Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras warned international lenders on Saturday not to heap new burdens on his country but said he believed the drawn-out bailout review with them would end well.