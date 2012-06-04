(Adds Lufthansa, WellPoint)

BANGALORE, June 4 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Monday:

* Lufthansa is planning to sell off its LSG Sky Chefs and IT Services units, the Financial Times Deutschland newspaper said.

* Health insurer WellPoint Inc plans to buy contact-lens and eyewear retailer 1-800 Contacts Inc for a transaction value close to $900 million, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing a person familiar with the matter.

* Two of the biggest car dealers for the Warren Buffett-backed Chinese automaker BYD have stopped paying an advance subsidy of 120,000 yuan ($18,850) to buyers of its electric cars, the South China Morning Post said.

* China will continue to invest in euro zone government debt and other assets and urges the single-currency bloc to step up reforms to stem its debt crisis, China's Central Bank Chief Zhou Xiaochuan said in comments published in the Chinese Business News.

For Deals of the day click on

(Reporting by Bijoy Koyitty in Bangalore; Editing by Greg Mahlich)