Nov 8 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media on Tuesday:
* Auditors of Australian television network Nine
Entertainment Co have warned that its owner, private equity
giant CVC Asia Pacific , may be forced to sell assets to
help service its A$3.6 billion ($3.7 billion) in debt, according
to the Australian Financial Review.
* Zynga Inc , the top maker of Facebook games, will
likely go ahead with its initial public offering after the U.S.
Thanksgiving holiday on Nov. 24, two people with knowledge of
the situation told Bloomberg.
* Brazilian securities firm Plural Capital gave up on buying
Banco Modal after disagreeing on terms of the deal, a local
newspaper reported on Monday.
(Compiled by Anirban Sen in Bangalore)