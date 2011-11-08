Nov 8 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Tuesday:

* Auditors of Australian television network Nine Entertainment Co have warned that its owner, private equity giant CVC Asia Pacific , may be forced to sell assets to help service its A$3.6 billion ($3.7 billion) in debt, according to the Australian Financial Review.

* Zynga Inc , the top maker of Facebook games, will likely go ahead with its initial public offering after the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday on Nov. 24, two people with knowledge of the situation told Bloomberg.

* Brazilian securities firm Plural Capital gave up on buying Banco Modal after disagreeing on terms of the deal, a local newspaper reported on Monday. (Compiled by Anirban Sen in Bangalore)