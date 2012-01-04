Jan 4 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Wednesday:

* Indian energy major Reliance Industries Ltd is among companies in talks to buy the exploration and production(E&P) unit of U.S. pipeline company El Paso Corp , Bloomberg reported, citing unnamed people with knowledge about the matter.

Private equity firm Apollo Global Management LLC is among the other companies in talks for the unit, which is estimated to be worth $8.1 billion by analysts at BNP Paribas, it said.

* JD Sports is close to making an offer for parts of the struggling outdoor goods retailer Blacks Leisure, according to the Financial Times. The move would set it against rival Sports Direct, which is trying to mount a rescue for Blacks Leisure.

* The Indian government has approved Reliance Industries' $1.53 billion investment plan for developing four satellite fields in its D6 gas block off India's east coast, two newspapers reported on Wednesday. For Deals of the day click on (Compiled by Purwa Naveen Raman in Bangalore; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)