BRIEF-Harvest Natural Resources adopts shareholder rights plan to preserve valuable net operating losses
* Petrobras is poised to sell up to $6 billion of its Gulf of Mexico assets in one of its biggest divestments as the global commodity slowdown forces Brazil's biggest companies into a new era of austerity, the Financial Times reported.
* French nuclear group Areva and China's Guangdong Nuclear Power Corporation Holding (CGNPC) have walked away from the UK's 6-gigawatt Horizon project, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.
SAO PAULO, Feb 17 A federal judge in Brazil on Friday suspended an order that required two units of construction firm Odebrecht to make monthly payments amounting to 3 percent of their monthly revenues to a government account, according to a court document.
WASHINGTON, Feb 16 Energy infrastructure firms Enbridge Inc and Spectra Energy Corp have agreed to settle charges their merger would hurt competition in the market for gas pipeline transportation in three areas off the Louisiana coast, the Federal Trade Commission said on Thursday.