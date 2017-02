CHICAGO, Oct 5 Trading volume at the Chicago Mercantile Exchange was up 15.9 percent in September 2011 to about 294 million contracts from about 254 million in September 2010, the CME Group said in its monthly volume report.

Through September 2011 the year-to-date volume was up 14.6 percent at nearly2.7 billion contracts, compared with about 2.31 billion contracts a year earlier.

The CME Group Inc. ( CME.O ) is the world's largest derivatives exchange.

Volume breakdowns for key contracts are as follows:

VOLUME VOLUME PERCENT

Sep 2011 Sep 2010 CHANGE Commodity Futures LIVE CATTLE 1,325,382 1,158,829 14.4 FEEDER CATTLE 164,516 132,009 24.6 LEAN HOGS 1,047,769 808,561 29.6 PORK BELLIES 0 5 -100.0 LUMBER 28,562 26,107 9.4 WOOD PULP 55 200 -72.5 MILK 29,503 19,066 54.7 BUTTER CS 856 986 -13.2 Commodity Options LIVE CATTLE 274,522 184,249 49.0 FEEDER CATTLE 12,733 10,639 19.7 LEAN HOGS 122,233 65,248 87.3 PORK BELLIES 0 0 0.0 LUMBER 376 464 -19.0 MILK 37,795 14,729 156.6 BUTTER CS 5 13 -61.5 Interest Rate Futures EUROYEN 0 3,670 -100.0 EURODOLLARS 38,864,396 38,196,478 1.7 Interest Rate Options EURODOLLARS 9,946,447 6,363,283 56.3 EURO MIDCURVE 5,740,876 6,497,854 -11.6 Equity Index Futures E-MINI S&P500 71,645,567 46,365,707 54.5 S&P 500 1,124,309 1,027,932 9.4 E-MINI MIDCAP 976,312 829,573 17.7 E-MINI NASDAQ 100 8,034,760 7,365,601 9.1 Equity Index Options E-MINI S&P500 3,354,278 1,896,616 76.9 S&P 500 951,312 882,406 7.8 E-MINI NASDAQ 100 53,739 41,348 30.0 NASDAQ 23 44 -47.7 FX Futures AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR 3,235,707 1,919,112 68.6 BRITISH POUND 2,732,708 2,541,659 7.5 CANADIAN DOLLAR 2,479,359 1,905,677 30.1 E-MINI EURO FX 124,824 100,030 24.8 JAPANESE YEN 2,393,585 3,065,316 -21.9 SWISS FRANC 643,112 997,715 -35.5 FX Options AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR 114,517 47,643 140.4 BRITISH POUND 87,903 61,867 42.1 CANADIAN DOLLAR 99,761 73,047 36.6 EURO FX 552,125 520,432 6.1 JAPANESE YEN 111,901 142,081 -21.2 SWISS FRANC 37,099 16,558 124.1 GRAND TOTAL 294,379,489 254,097,244 15.9 (Reporting by Katherine Gregory; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)