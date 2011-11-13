GETTING READY

A number of countries are acting already.

Indonesia surprised investors with a large interest rate cut last week, one of the first moves by central banks in Asia to switch from inflation-fighting to shoring up growth.

Brazil cited the risk of the euro zone debt crisis impeding credit flows when it cut its key interest rates in October, following a similarly deep rate cut in August.

Mexico has said it stands ready cut borrowing costs if the economy deteriorates. It also has in place a $72 billion emergency credit line from the International Monetary Fund on top of $140 billion in international reserves.

Chile's president said his country was ready to cope from fallout from Europe. "It is going to affect us, but we still have the capacity to grow and create jobs," Sebastian Pinera said in an interview with Reuters.

Chile has $38 billion in foreign exchange reserves and a big budget surplus.

"We have public resources saved so if we have to deal with the world economy, recession in Europe, the United States or loss of dynamism in China, we have the resources."

Developed economies are acting too.

Australia's central bank cut interest rates on Nov. 1 shortly before it lowered its growth forecasts, citing the European debt and banking crisis as the biggest risk.

The head of the Bank of Canada said last week that if spillover from Europe occurs, it was ready to pump cash into its banking system and suggested coordinated currency swaps to provide U.S. dollar liquidity -- another tool used in the last crisis -- might be made available.

The U.S. Fed already is lending out money to countries under stress. It has agreements in place for currency swaps with Canada, Britain, Japan, the euro zone and Switzerland -- should they run short of dollars to keep their financial systems functioning smoothly. Euro zone and Japan tapped these lines in the Nov. 9 week.

And the U.S. Fed has signaled a readiness to consider pumping more money into the financial system through a fresh round of bond buying, known as QE3, should economic conditions worsen.

With Europe unlikely to come to grips quickly with its troubles, countries must hunker down for the long haul, said World Bank Managing Director Sri Mulyani Indrawati.

Those with healthy budgets can boost consumer demand by cutting taxes or boosting spending and others can cut interest rates to prevent a new downturn in their economies.

"Everybody expects this weakening of the European economy is going to be quite long because the adjustment is going to be quite severe and significant," she said in an interview at the APEC summit in Honolulu.

Asia-Pacific countries have more leeway to cushion their economies against the damage from Europe.

