GETTING READY
A number of countries are acting already.
Indonesia surprised investors with a large interest rate
cut last week, one of the first moves by central banks in Asia
to switch from inflation-fighting to shoring up growth.
Brazil cited the risk of the euro zone debt crisis impeding
credit flows when it cut its key interest rates in October,
following a similarly deep rate cut in August.
Mexico has said it stands ready cut borrowing costs if the
economy deteriorates. It also has in place a $72 billion
emergency credit line from the International Monetary Fund on
top of $140 billion in international reserves.
Chile's president said his country was ready to cope from
fallout from Europe. "It is going to affect us, but we still
have the capacity to grow and create jobs," Sebastian Pinera
said in an interview with Reuters.
Chile has $38 billion in foreign exchange reserves and a
big budget surplus.
"We have public resources saved so if we have to deal with
the world economy, recession in Europe, the United States or
loss of dynamism in China, we have the resources."
Developed economies are acting too.
Australia's central bank cut interest rates on Nov. 1
shortly before it lowered its growth forecasts, citing the
European debt and banking crisis as the biggest risk.
The head of the Bank of Canada said last week that if
spillover from Europe occurs, it was ready to pump cash into
its banking system and suggested coordinated currency swaps to
provide U.S. dollar liquidity -- another tool used in the last
crisis -- might be made available.
The U.S. Fed already is lending out money to countries
under stress. It has agreements in place for currency swaps
with Canada, Britain, Japan, the euro zone and Switzerland --
should they run short of dollars to keep their financial
systems functioning smoothly. Euro zone and Japan tapped these
lines in the Nov. 9 week.
And the U.S. Fed has signaled a readiness to consider
pumping more money into the financial system through a fresh
round of bond buying, known as QE3, should economic conditions
worsen.
With Europe unlikely to come to grips quickly with its
troubles, countries must hunker down for the long haul, said
World Bank Managing Director Sri Mulyani Indrawati.
Those with healthy budgets can boost consumer demand by
cutting taxes or boosting spending and others can cut interest
rates to prevent a new downturn in their economies.
"Everybody expects this weakening of the European economy is
going to be quite long because the adjustment is going to be
quite severe and significant," she said in an interview at the
APEC summit in Honolulu.
Asia-Pacific countries have more leeway to cushion their
economies against the damage from Europe.
"That's why they're not just making sure that the policy
response is going to be short term, six or 12 months. They're
thinking more medium term."
(Reporting by David Lawder, Emily Kaiser, Pablo Garibian and
Stella Dawson in Honolulu; Mark Felsenthal in Washington; Ann
Saphir in Chicago; David Henry in New York; Louise Egan in
Ottawa, Luciana Lopez in Sao Paulo; writing by Stella Dawson
and Glenn Somerville, editing by Bernard Orr)