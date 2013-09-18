By Nate Raymond
NEW YORK, Sept 18 The U.S. Justice Department
opposes a wholesale revamping of white-collar criminal sentences
that defense lawyers and some judges have urged, a top federal
prosecutor said on Wednesday.
But Melinda Haag, the U.S. attorney in San Francisco, said
the department was open to limited changes in white-collar
sentencing that could reduce sentences in some fraud cases.
The comments came as the U.S. Sentencing Commission is
weighing revisions to advisory sentencing guidelines used by
judges for securities, healthcare, mortgage and other fraud
offenses.
Defense lawyers, the American Bar Association, some judges
and others have criticized the guidelines, saying they emphasize
financial losses caused by crime over all other factors,
sometimes resulting in sentences that are too severe.
Haag, speaking at a symposium on white-collar sentencing in
New York, said the Justice Department believes the current
guidelines "result in tough but fair sentences in the vast
majority of the cases."
But she suggested that the department may be open to some
changes, saying certain categories of cases, such as securities
cases involving frauds on the market, warrant "careful study" by
the commission.
"Despite our questions and concerns, however, we do agree
that in some cases, loss may overstate the seriousness of the
offense," Haag said.
A growing number of judges have imposed terms less than
prescribed by the guidelines, which became advisory rather than
mandatory following a U.S. Supreme Court decision in 2005.
U.S. District Judge Loretta Preska, sitting on a panel with
Haag, cited the case of Joseph Collins, a former partner at the
law firm Mayer Brown, who was convicted for his role in a fraud
at commodities broker Refco Inc.
With losses calculated at $2.4 billion, Preska said under
the guidelines Collins faced life in prison. She instead
sentenced him in July to a year in prison, citing his community
service and the fact he didn't financially benefit from the
scheme.
"This was absurd, absolutely absurd," she said.
Haag said the Justice Department recognized there "may be
issues in some high-loss cases." But she said the department
didn't believe a wholesale change was needed to the fraud
sentencing guidelines or the loss table used to calculate
sentences.
She said it was a relatively small number of cases that had
caused judicial concern. Citing commission statistics, she said
54 percent of economic crime cases involve less than $120,000 in
losses and 83 percent involve less than $1 million.
Haag also argued that in some big cases involving investment
fraud like Ponzi schemes, judges "don't seem to hesitate in
imposing lengthy prison terms, noting the devastation these
fraud schemes wreak on other people and the greed that motivated
most of the defendants before them."
Among the examples she cited was Bernard Madoff, who
received a 150-year prison sentence in 2009 after admitting to
running his $65 billion Ponzi scheme, and Allen Stanford, who
last year was sentenced to 120 years in prison for running a $7
billion scheme.
In the last 18 months, federal prosecutors have handled
investment fraud cases involving 800 defendants and more than
$20 billion, she said. For the FBI, investment fraud is now 60
percent of its white-collar case load, she said.
Nonetheless, she said "certain categories of cases warrant
careful study by the commission and potentially narrowly
tailored amendments" to the fraud sentencing guidelines.
Among the suggestions she gave would be for the Sentencing
Commission to review how the guidelines treat loss in certain
securities fraud cases where a drop in stock value by a few
dollars per share can turn into a billion dollar loss.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond; Editing by Eddie Evans and Kenneth
Barry)