* New ESMA guidelines on synthetic ETFs due within weeks
* Uncertainty already impacting synthetic ETF volumes
By Anjuli Davies
LONDON, Jan 6 Imminent new guidelines on
the regulation of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in Europe could
force Europe's burgeoning synthetic ETF industry into decline,
crimping its growth to rates in line with U.S. counterparts, a
report on Friday said.
Research and advisory firm Celent warned that an emphasis on
controlling counterparty and systemic risk linked to the use of
derivatives could repel investors in the synthetic ETF industry
in Europe, which in 2010 accounted for almost 90 percent of
global issuance of synthetic ETFs.
ETFs are funds that trade like a share and track an index
such as the FTSE 100. They are popular as a means to get cheap
exposure to indexes without buying a wide range of shares.
Conventional ETFs take in baskets of the underlying assets
tracked by the index, but so-called synthetic ETFs replicate
index returns through the use of derivatives that critics warn
could expose investors to collateral and counterparty risk.
Growth and innovation in the industry have prompted health
warnings from international watchdogs, including the Financial
Stability Board, the International Monetary Fund and the Bank of
Internation Settlements.
As a result, the European Securities Markets Authority
(ESMA) has drawn up new guidelines to improve the transparency
of the market, and is expected to begin public consultation on
those during January, a spokeswoman for the ESMA said.
It is also considering whether ETFs should be divided into
"complex" and "non-complex" products and whether the sale of
derivative-based synthetic ETFs to retail investors should be
restricted.
Synthetic ETFs have grown steadily and in 2011 made up more
than 45 percent of the overall European ETF market, the Celent
report shows. This compares with the United States, where assets
under management for synthetic funds are low due to regulatory
restrictions.
But uncertainty surrounding the new rules has already seen
inflows decline in Europe. In January through October 2011,
synthetic European-listed exchange-traded products (ETPs)
accounted for a meagre $1.25 billion of around $28.1 billion of
new inflows recorded. In 2010, by contrast, they attracted more
inflows than their physical counterparts.
Celent cited the fact that Credit Suisse recently
decided to convert four of its synthetic ETFs into physical ETFs
as an indication of dramatic changes in the industry.
(Reporting by Anjuli Davies; Editing by Sinead Cruise and David
Holmes)