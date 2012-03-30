* Says regulators need to go further on conflicts of
interest
* Deadline for responses to ESMA proposals March 30
* Focus on securities lending misplaced
By Anjuli Davies
LONDON, March 30 Regulators in Europe are not
going far enough in addressing conflicts of interest that arise
in the ETF industry, when providers are also owned by banks,
BlackRock Inc, the world's largest money manager and ETF
provider, said on Friday.
In Europe providers of exchange-traded-funds (ETFs) -
open-ended funds that can be bought and sold like shares on a
stock exchange - are divided between asset managers like
BlackRock's iShares, specialist providers like Source and
investment banks like Societe Generale and Deutsche
Bank, who own ETF arms Lyxor and db x-trackers.
There are also two different index-tracking methods:
physical ETFs, which take in baskets of the underlying assets
tracked by the index, and so-called synthetic ETFs, which aim to
replicate returns through the use of derivatives.
In Europe about 40 percent of ETF assets are based on
synthetic products, BlackRock estimates.
BlackRock believes potential conflicts of interests arise
when a synthetic ETF provider enters into a derivative agreement
with its investment banking parent, because the costs it pays
for the swap could be uncompetitive and beneficial to the bank.
"If you have a single counterparty that is your affiliate
there is not really the same incentive to ensure that the swap
spread is competitive, and that represents a potential conflict
of interest," Tim Lubans, director of legal and compliance at
BlackRock told journalists at a briefing.
In response to guidelines published in January for
consultation by Europe's market watchdog, the European
Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), BlackRock advocates
that alongside greater transparency, regulators should restrict
ETF providers from only using one counterparty that is
affiliated to a parent company and instead should be forced to
use multiple counterparties.
REGULATORY SCRUTINY
Increased scrutiny of the 1.7 trillion dollar industry has
been fueled by ETFs' performance during major market events like
the May 6, 2010 "flash crash", along with warnings by
international watchdogs and by the recent proliferation of more
complex exchange-traded products which some say may be confusing
to average retail investors.
Regulatory scrutiny has also focused on the wider debate
surrounding physical versus synthetic ETFs in Europe.
Synthetic providers worried that the new ESMA proposals
might undermine their products by reclassifying them as
"complex", following warnings last year from international
watchdogs that the use of derivatives could expose investors to
collateral and counterparty risk.
But physical ETFs have also been criticised for potential
counterparty risks from providers engaging in securities
lending, in which the fund lends out securities to outside
investors in exchange for collateral and a fee.
Under the ESMA's proposals, ETF providers would be required
to disclose if they make use of securities lending, along with
specific criteria and disclosure requirements about the quality
and diversification of collateral posted.
BlackRock's iShares reports its securities lending
operations on a daily basis on its website where investors can
also see the underlying collateral holdings for each
Dublin-domiciled fund. It also states that 40 percent of the
revenue earned goes to BlackRock, while 60 percent is returned
to investors.
But while BlackRock says it welcomes the scrutiny by
regulators, it argued they should focus on the quality of
collateral posted when securities are lent out rather than any
new diversification rules.
The ESMA wants to implement any proposed changes this year
with the deadline for responses March 30, but BlackRock says at
least 12 months would be needed to bring the guidelines into
effect.
Preliminary estimates suggest record ETF inflows of 60
billion dollars globally at the start of this year, says
BlackRock.
(Editing by David Holmes)