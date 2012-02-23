NEW YORK Feb 23 The euro may become a more widely used reserve currency if the euro zone debt crisis convinces European leaders to embrace a common European bond, Morgan Stanley's head U.S. currency strategist said on Thursday.

A common bond would present an alternative to the liquid U.S. Treasury market and make it easier for governments to store a portion of their reserves in euros, Gabriel de Kock, head of U.S. foreign exchange strategy at Morgan Stanley, said at a conference on the future of the dollar.

"If you agree with me that this crisis will only be over when there is joint issuance of a euro bond, what you have to assume is we're going to look at the possibility that reserve managers will face a European bond market that is not only as big but as liquid and integrated as the U.S. bond market," de Kock said.

The euro zone crisis that engulfed Greece, Ireland and Portugal last year has pushed the European Union toward closer fiscal union, though Germany and others have so far resisted adopting a joint euro zone bond.

As of Sept. 30, the euro's share of known global currency reserves stood at 25.7 percent, according to International Monetary Fund data. That is up from about 18 percent when the euro was launched in 1999, but still well behind the dollar's global share of 61.7 percent.

U.S. FISCAL WORRIES

The dollar was likely to retain its top role in private financial transactions, de Kock said, but would probably see a decline in its share of global currency reserves.

"The reasons I'm worried about the dollar are because U.S. fiscal policies look to be on a very hard-to-remedy trajectory," he said.

Since the global financial crisis began in 2008, government spending has driven the U.S. budget deficit up to almost 10 percent of total output, one of the highest ratios since just after World War Two, and lawmakers have repeatedly failed to agree on ways to bring it down.

That prompted Standard & Poor's to strip the United States of its top triple-A credit rating last year.

The euro will likely not see much growth in private currency transactions, which de Kock said would remain regional and limited by middling euro zone growth.

China, on the other hand, could see commercial use of its yuan currency grow considerably in coming years, he said.

World Bank economist Mansoor Dailami said more than 60 countries, mostly in the Asia/Pacific region, count China as their first or second most important trading partner, compared with about 50 for the United States.

But de Kock said the yuan, also known as the renminbi, was unlikely to become a major reserve currency in the near future because that would clash with China's export-oriented growth model.

The yuan would be "more important as a private sector transaction currency, but most likely (would have) a negligible role for the foreseeable future as an international reserve currency," he said. (Reporting by Steven C. Johnson and Daniel Bases; Editing by Gary Crosse)