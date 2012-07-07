MILAN, July 7 The European Central Bank will be
able to fully act as Europe's unified banking supervisor only
from next year, a top ECB policymaker told an Italian daily on
Saturday, adding it was important to keep the new role distinct
from monetary policy.
ECB Executive Board member Joerg Asmussen also told La
Stampa daily that Italy had made great progress in terms of
improving its public finances, but had now to address the
problem posed by its near-zero potential growth.
"There are several practical issues to solve to get to a
(unified) European banking supervision," Asmussen was quoted as
saying. "I believe that European supervision will be fully
operational only during 2013."
EU leaders agreed at the end of June to set up a single
banking supervisor in Europe as a pre-condition to letting the
euro zone's rescue funds directly inject cash into lenders,
without lending to a government first.
Asmussen said Spain, which has requested aid for its
troubled banks, would likely experience a temporary increase in
its public debt.
"As soon as the new mechanism is in place, the credit would
be transferred. The increase in (public) debt would be
temporary."
Asmussen said the ECB believed it was important to ensure
that its new role as banking supervisor was clearly separated
from its monetary policy mandate.
"We must make sure this is guaranteed through distinct
decisional and organisational processes," he said.
Asked if Italy could continue to face the euro zone debt
crisis without tapping international aid, Asmussen said: "I
think Italy can manage by itself if it advances without delays
on the reform path and if tackles its growth problem in a
serious way."
He said some international institutions have indicated
Italy's growth potential is currently close to zero.
"Italy must grow," he said. "Acting solely on the side of
public finances is not enough."
Asmussen said he was worried by a growing rift between
northern and southern Europe, when asked about German media
describing the outcome of the latest EU summit as a defeat for
Chancellor Angela Merkel.
"We must ask ourselves only if Europe won. But this way of
looking at things is disappearing."
(Reporting by Valentina Za; Editing by David Holmes)