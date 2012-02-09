* Direct Edge's O'Brien seeks expanded consolidated tape

By Herbert Lash

Feb 9 Investors would benefit from wider and lower-cost dissemination of so-called "depth of book" data used for trading stocks, the chief executive of exchange operator Direct Edge said on Thursday.

Providing the information, which indicates the number of orders waiting to be executed and the price at which buyers and sellers are willing to pay or accept in a trade, would not be difficult to add to the consolidated feed that carries bid and offer data for stocks on U.S. exchanges, Direct Edge CEO William O'Brien said in an interview.

The company, based in Jersey City, New Jersey, vies with BATS Global Markets of Lenexa, Kansas, for the No. 3 spot in U.S. stock exchanges.

"The existing infrastructure and governance already exist," O'Brien told Reuters. "The amount of work for exchanges to give all their quotes rather than just their best quotes is not that much from an incremental perspective."

In a marketplace dominated by algorithms and automated trade, depth-of-book data has taken on enormous importance and become a big revenue driver at NYSE Euronext and Nasdaq OMX, the two largest U.S. stock exchanges.

"Depth of book data has increasing become a de facto standard for best execution and for an understanding of what's going on in the market," O'Brien said.

Making depth-of-book data available through the consolidated tape would lower its costs and make it more widely accessible, he added.

A spokesman for NYSE declined to comment. Nasdaq did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In a report last week, the TABB Group urged depth-of-book data become part of the consolidated tape. TABB also suggested that NYSE and Nasdaq have a competitive advantage that is preserved because of the relation between consolidated and proprietary data feeds.

"It is abundantly clear that real-time market data costs are not equitably borne by all market participants," Tabb said, adding that the current structure has favored firms and traders with highly automated strategies.

Addressing a related issue, O'Brien hailed news that Chairman Mary Schapiro of the Securities and Exchange Commission had dropped efforts by regulators to make deployment of a consolidated audit trail in real-time rather than delayed.

O'Brien called the proposed consolidated audit trail an important step, among others, to improve investor confidence.

In Washington, SEC spokesman John Nester said that "the chairman believes, based on the comments received, that very substantial benefits of a consolidated audit trail can be achieved at this point without incurring the costs and risks of real-time reporting."

(Additional reporting by Sarah N. Lynch in Washington; Reporting by Herbert Lash; Editing by Dan Grebler)