CHICAGO, Nov 20 The CME Group and Chicago Board Options Exchange announced the following trading schedules for the U.S. Thanksgiving Day holiday on Thursday, Nov. 22: CME GROUP TRADING FLOORS Wednesday, Nov. 21: Open outcry trading will adhere to normal schedules. Thursday, Nov. 22: All CME Group trading floors will be closed. Friday, Nov. 23: Floor trading in most products closes at noon CST (1 p.m. EST/1800 GMT), commodity options close at 12:02 p.m. and equities trading at 12:15 p.m. For the complete CME Group trading floor 2012 holiday calendar, click on: r.reuters.com/ven95s CME GLOBEX Wednesday, Nov. 21: Regular trading hours will be in effect for most products Thursday, Nov. 22: Trading in most products on CME Globex will be closed. Friday, Nov. 23: Trading in most products closes at 12:15 p.m. CST A detailed U.S. Thanksgiving Day holiday trading schedule can be found at: r.reuters.com/vuj24t CHICAGO BOARD OPTIONS EXCHANGE Wednesday, Nov. 21: Regular trading hours will be in effect for all CBOE, CFE and CBSX products. Thursday, Nov. 22: CBOE, CFE and CBSX will be closed. Friday, Nov. 23: Trading in most products closes at noon CST, with some ETF options and CFE products closing at 12:15 p.m. (Reporting by Michael Hirtzer; Editing by David Gregorio)