By Tommy Wilkes
LONDON, Dec 7
industry's best-known "macro" hedge fund managers -- celebrated
for shrewd bets on global economic events -- are struggling this
year to generate returns befitting their star status.
In a 2011 littered with market-moving events such as the
euro zone debt crisis and sweeping central bank action, veteran
managers such as Louis Bacon and Paul Tudor Jones might have
been expected to book record profits.
But choppy markets have made it tougher to time bets well or
hold on to gains, leaving some investors less than satisfied.
"For many macro guys, the retention of profits has been
poor. It's not a world in which macro funds have covered
themselves in glory," Luke Ellis, head of Man Group's
multi-manager business, said. "Overall it's been disappointing."
Macro funds make calls on large global news events, wagering
money on bond, currency, commodity and equity assets in markets
liquid enough to absorb their big bets.
Several of the largest funds look unlikely to finish the
year with anything close to the returns investors hoped for,
although some have pared year-to-date losses with bearish plays
struck just as the euro zone debt crisis deepened.
Louis Bacon's Moore Global Investments fund has fallen 2.6
percent in the year to Nov. 18, while Fortress Investment
Group's flagship macro fund was down around 10 percent by late
November, one investor said.
The market segment made famous by billionaire investor
George Soros -- who made a reported $1 billion profit from a
speculative attack on the pound in the "Black Wednesday" crisis
of September 1992 -- was down 3.09 percent in the 10 months to
Oct. 31, the HFRI Macro (Total) Index showed.
This compares favourably with a 6.2 percent fall in the MSCI
World Index of stocks in the year so far, but is
only marginally better than a 3.43 percent drop in the HFRI Fund
Weighted Composite Index, which tracks all hedge fund
strategies.
Caxton Associates, the $9 billion New York firm founded by
Bruce Kovner in 1983, has eked out about 1 percent in its macro
fund this year to Nov. 30, while Paul Tudor Jones' Tudor BVI
Global Fund was up 3.06 percent to Nov. 25, the investor said.
LONGER TERM
Emerging market strategies have also suffered, with Moore
Capital's emerging markets macro fund in the red, two people
familiar with the fund's performance said.
Tudor, Moore and Caxton declined to comment, while Fortress
did not respond to an email request for comment.
"If you look over the longer term at other episodes of
deleveraging and other episodes where politics have influenced
market pricing, macro managers have proved capable of generating
profits for their clients," Sukie Darar, senior research analyst
at fund of funds house Stenham Asset Management, said.
"But quite frankly this year the macro managers haven't
always got it right," Darar said.
Part of the problem this year is how cautiously the funds
are treading, some investors say.
After making money betting stock and commodity prices would
fall in the August sell-off, several lost gains in October's
rally and have since slashed risk, preferring downside
protection over chasing further profits.
"From a risk management perspective in today's environment
we understand that. But you can't run your whole portfolio that
way ... We are paying them hefty fees," one fund of funds
manager, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said.
One big exception to the poor performance is Brevan Howard,
the $25 billion-plus London-based fund.
The firm, founded by Alan Howard, has profited from bearish
bets on Europe and is up 12.7 percent this year to late
November, two investor sources who have seen the numbers said.
Brevan Howard declined to comment.
In the medium term most managers remain bearish, investors
say, but some are still ready to try to profit from a rally in
markets after the world's major central banks took joint action
to provide cheap dollar funding for starved European banks.
"Interestingly, over the last few days you are getting a
sense that some managers feel the markets have been oversold and
the pricing of tail risk is a bit excessive in Europe," Darar
said.
