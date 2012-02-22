LONDON Feb 22 Gibraltar will scrap a key
curb on its funds industry as the minnow British territory tries
to take on Ireland, Luxembourg and rivals further afield to
become an international financial services hub.
Under current rules a fund and its administrator must be
based in the same place, a major burden on funds looking to use
the territory as a gateway to investors across the 27-nation
European Union which it joined with Britain.
Gibraltar Financial Services Minister Gilbert Licudi said he
would scrap the location rule within the next few weeks and
replace it with an authorisation system.
"It will permit funds to be established in Gibraltar even if
the administrator is not in Gibraltar," Licudi told reporters
during a visit to London.
"We are not going to open the door to anyone. We need to be
selective," he said.
There is already interest from the Channel Islands.
Gibraltar's financial services sector is nearly a third of
its one billion pound economy and the government hopes growth
will pay for big social improvement programmes.
There are 150 funds based there, a fraction of the 20,000 in
rival Cayman Islands. Top names operating in Gibraltar include
Credit Suisse, Societe Generale, Barclays
, Royal Bank of Scotland and Lloyds.
Changing the location rule is part of a wider strategy of
shifting away from being primarily a funds service centre to
becoming a bigger location for funds in its own right.
The Mediterranean port city abutting Spain stresses its
"onshore" and EU credentials to attract business from the "BRIC"
countries like Brazil and China.
It has signed 20 bilateral tax information sharing
agreements, enough to put it on the OECD's "white list" of fully
cooperative tax jurisdictions. It signed one with the United
States in 2009 when the Group of 20 economies began a global
crackdown on tax havens.
"We are very well aware of the international pressures,"
Licudi said.
He hopes the new EU hedge fund law from July 2013 will
attract new business as it will give a fund approved in
Gibraltar a "passport" to operate across the EU.
Licudi said other reforms were being looked at, including
setting up formal trusts and foundations.
