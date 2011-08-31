LONDON Aug 31 Many of the world's biggest
companies are failing to devise solid succession plans for the
brand-heroes seen as the engines behind their businesses,
investors say.
With Apple Inc shareholders still reeling from last
week's resignation of Steve Jobs, fund managers are worried
scores of other firms lack the contingency plans to cope if
scandal, illness or sudden retirement robbed them of their
corporate compasses, arresting growth as a result.
"Inevitably, if you are having to do things at speed because
of a crisis, you are not necessarily going to be able to get the
right or best person for the job," Emma Howard Boyd, head of
corporate governance at Jupiter Asset Management , said.
"From my view, it is important to have forward-planning
conversations on those issues when things are stable ... because
only then are investors going to become better informed when a
company finds itself in these difficulties," she said.
Shareholders in Deutsche Bank AG (DBKGn.DE) and News Corp
have recently seen their shares wobble amid uncertainty
over leadership, prompting calls for clearer succession planning
in an economy that punishes weak or uncommitted management.
Recognising the potential damage power vacuums can inflict
on staff morale, the Association of British Insurers (ABI) is
backing a campaign to push detailed succession planning higher
up the corporate agenda.
"An effective corporate governance regime sets out a
framework of behaviour that encourages a long-term attitude in
company management and among shareholders," the ABI said in its
response to the European Commission Green Paper on Corporate
Governance.
"Europe's corporate governance standards can -- if rightly
framed -- make a contribution to financing economic recovery."
Simon Wong, a partner at investment manager Governance for
Owners, is one of a growing band of activist investors keen to
see greater public dialogue on future or emergency board
structures, which can snap into place when required with minimal
disruption to strategy or brand.
Retailer Marks & Spencer Plc missed this kind of
detailed preparation when a replacement CEO for chairman-elect
Stuart Rose could not be found and investors paid the price,
Wong said.
"Management appeared less able as a result of the shufflings
and reshufflings to pay as much attention to the business and
this hurt the bottom line," Wong said. "2008 was a difficult
time for all but they underperformed in marketing, there were
reported product mis-steps and the upset seemed to trickle
through the group.
FAILING TO IMPRESS
"For me, succession planning is one of a board's key
responsibilities, but one which most actually fulfil rather
poorly ... While they may review it periodically, say once a
year, I don't think many of them really take charge of it the
way they should."
But even those companies dealing with succession issues in
good time may be failing to impress.
Deutsche Bank's cumbersome plan to replace retiring CEO
Josef Ackermann with dual CEOs Anshu Jain and Juergen Fitschen
is seen by some analysts as likely to sow discord at one of
Europe's most important financial institutions.
Wilco van Heteren, a senior engagement specialist in the
responsible investing team at Robeco, said his company was
increasingly involved in talks with companies with opaque
succession plans to remind them of the importance of clarity
when filling senior vacancies.
"The research we have done shows quite clearly that the
level of employee satisfaction relating to the way succession is
organised is highly correlated with financial performance in the
longer term," van Heteren said.
"It is crucial that companies make succession planning a
priority, that involves junior managers so they can grow into
those executive roles. Because if they don't, companies risk
losing their own human capital," he added.
HSBC Holdings Plc , Europe's largest bank, is also
no stranger to trouble at the top. Last September it was forced
to deny press reports that former CEO Michael Geoghegan -- who
championed the bank's crucial Asian expansion -- had threatened
to quit unless he was named successor to ex-Chairman Stephen
Green.
Delta Lloyd Asset Management Portfolio Manager Angus Steel
said international companies often struggled to give minority
investors regular executive access in the same way smaller firms
could, and minor stakeholders tended to be among the last to
know when a management problem crops up.
Until this changes, Steel intends to put his client's money
into a tight batch of under-researched, small-cap companies led
by individuals who thrive on sparring-partner relationships with
their investors.
"It is difficult to predict the future in terms of people
and there does need to be more than one important person, but
above all you want a highly motivated and passionate CEO who is
the leader and visionary of the business," said Steel.
"If he or she is doing the job correctly, they will be
empowering and mentoring people and bringing all the relevant
stakeholders with them. That is a battle that requires much more
transparency," he said.
