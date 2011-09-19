WASHINGTON, Sept 19 The regulator of mortgage finance giants Fannie Mae FNMA.OB and Freddie Mac FMCC.OB said mortgage relief programs that stop short of allowing principal write down still deliver results for homeowners seeking to avoid foreclosure without steep costs for taxpayers.

Federal Housing Finance Agency acting director Edward DeMarco said a Federal Housing Administration program that allows principal write-downs may be right for some mortgage investors but is not the best approach for loans financed by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.

"We believe the programs we have in place provide borrowers the same benefit in the sense of reducing a monthly mortgage payment to an affordable amount but do so without imposing as big an ultimate loss on taxpayers as an immediate write-down of principal would result in," DeMarco said in an interview with CNBC. (Reporting by Mark Felsenthal, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)