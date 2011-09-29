VIENNA, Sept 29 The way regulators assign risk weightings to some bank assets when calculating capital buffers is "the biggest accounting scam in history" and got the world into a financial mess, a top official said on Thursday.

International Accounting Standards Board (IASB) Chairman Hans Hoogervorst, a former Dutch finance minister, blasted the system at the heart of the way banks find out how much of a cushion they need to withstand financial shocks.

"This is at the core of crisis and it was I think the biggest accounting scam in history," he told a supervisory conference in Vienna.

"I don't believe there are risk-free assets."

His focus was the treatment of a country's sovereign debt as having a zero risk weighting if denominated in the bank's own currency.

Critics say this is now untenable in Europe given that Greece, Ireland and Portugal have had to be bailed out.

Hoogervorst gave the example of Ireland, which went from a AAA-rated sovereign to a basket case when its financial sector imploded.

Subtracting goodwill from banks' capital showed banks were basically operating with zero or negative backing.

"We had allowed the core of our financial system to run without capital and that's why we are in such a tremendously risky state at this moment," he said.

The IASB aims to become the truly global benchmark for financial reporting. It already sets rules used in more than 100 countries.

Hoogervorst pointed out that the latest version of capital rules called Basel III was an improvement over earlier models but still relied on the same premise of weighting risks, adding: "The capital level of banks is still very low."

So far in the European Union there is no broad political appetite for changing the "zero risk weight" rule on sovereign debt, especially after it has been left unchanged in Basel III.

Under Basel III, banks will have to build new liqudity buffers using large amounts of sovereign debt.

Imposing a risk weighting would encourage banks in some euro zone countries to look elsewhere in the single currency area to buy lower risk government debt so they do not have to tie up so much capital. (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by David Cowell)