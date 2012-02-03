* Investors less nervous on banks than in 2008-9
* But still focused on counterparty risk post-Lehmans
* Short-dated debt, money mkt funds alternatives to deposits
By Chris Vellacott
LONDON, Feb 3 Investors are holding more
cash than at any time since the Lehman Brothers collapse to
protect themselves against volatile financial markets,
presenting them with a dilemma - where to hold that money when
banks are looking shaky.
When the European Central Bank stepped up efforts to provide
liquidity to banks in late 2011, financial markets settled down
and the chances of a catastrophe scenario, in which banks fail
and depositors lose their money, became more remote.
But investors are still mindful that the unthinkable, while
highly unlikely, is not impossible, giving pause for thought to
institutions and wealthy individuals with sums too large to be
covered by existing compensation schemes.
A monthly survey of British investment managers showed in
December cash holdings were at their highest for more than two
years, prompted by worries over the euro crisis.
The panic about bank solvency has not yet reached the levels
seen in the wake of the collapse of Lehman Brothers four years
ago, investors said. One senior private banker said at the
height of the post Lehman turmoil in 2009, a "particularly
eccentric" rich client had enquired about putting large amounts
of their wealth in gold and then burying it on their land.
But closer scrutiny of counterparty risks by investors is
currently leading to more use of alternatives to bank deposits
like short-dated debt issued by AAA-rated governments or
cash-like instruments such as money market funds.
"It's a small chance it'll happen but it's big enough that
we think there's no point in looking for a few extra basis
points (of investment performance) for taking the risk," said
William Drake, co-founder of London-based investment manager
Lord North Street.
Drake said the firm favours putting more money in short-
dated UK government bonds as an alternative to deposits in a
bank, while the crisis continues.
"We think you should be absolutely sure you are going to get
100 pence back out of every pound you put in." he said.
Britain's Financial Services Compensation Scheme guarantees
recovery of up to 85,000 pounds ($134,800) per person if a bank
fails, protecting the savings of most people but falling short
of the amounts deposited by rich investors or institutions.
David Scott, chief executive of London-based upmarket
investment manager Vestra Wealth, favours parking clients' cash
in UK banks that were bailed out by the government during the
earlier crisis of 2008 to 2009.
Royal Bank of Scotland is 83 percent owned by the
British government following a state bailout during the 2008
credit crisis, while Lloyds Banking Group is 40 percent
state owned.
Having stopped people losing their savings once, the British
government is likely to do it again should the need arise, Scott
argues.
"There's no way the UK government will let a high street
bank go," he said.
Xenfin Capital, a London-based hedge fund trades using a
small amount of the capital it holds for its clients, mostly
very rich private investors, placing the rest on deposit at
cooperatively-owned Dutch lender Rabobank.
Unlike its main Dutch rivals ABN AMRO and ING
Group, Rabobank did not need state aid during the 2008
credit crisis.
"We use Rabobank as a counterparty due to their high credit
standing, and due to the fact that the London FX Prime Broking
desk only deals in spot FX, and has no exposure to more exotic
instruments," said Nick Hocart, head of business development at
Xenfin.
Many of the investors contacted by Reuters said they are
less nervous now about the chances of financial catastrophe than
they were during 2008-2009.
Efforts by monetary authorities late in 2011 to provide
liquidity to struggling European banks are widely seen as
evidence of firm political will to avert collapse, said Rob
Burgeman, a divisional director at investment manager Brewin
Dolphin, who sits on the asset allocation committee.
"You have to do your due diligence but at the same time if
you are with a basket of blue chip banks it is inconceivable
that the world will watch this go to hell in a handcart," he
said.
But four years of financial crisis and extreme events like
Lehman Brothers have undermined assumptions about banks and led
to long term shifts in attitudes about how to manage cash, said
Frances Hudson, global strategist at Standard Life Investments.
"Lehmans started counterparty risk awareness and that'll be
a lesson that will stay with us for some time," she said.
"One would hope things would ease at some point but there's
still a credibility deficit from governments and from the
banking system."
($1 = 0.6306 British pounds)
(Editing by Mark Potter)