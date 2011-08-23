LONDON Aug 23 Memories of the panic that
engulfed the world after the collapse of Lehman Brothers in 2008
have hardened rich investors who have held their nerve and
resisted the impulse to dash for cash during August's market
falls, private bankers said.
Bankers and financial advisers to clients whose wealth is
measured in millions say most are sticking to their investments
through the turmoil in which major stock indexes have suffered
double-digit percentage drops.
Some have even started to seek opportunities to pick up
assets on the cheap, in bold moves that contrast sharply with
the dumping of investments that characterised the last round of
financial crisis in 2008.
"While there was a lot of running around in complete panic
last time, I think this time ... I've had more buyers than
sellers," said Julian Lamden, a client partner at Coutts, the
private banking arm of Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc ,
whose portfolio includes some of the bank's richest clients.
Lamden said only one of his clients had significantly sold
up -- to the tune of about 5 million pounds ($8.2 million) --
and headed for cash and other safe assets in the latest round of
market volatility.
In contrast, he said, 2008 was a "nightmare".
After the Lehman collapse, "every client call was a panicked
call," he said.
Most of the private bankers contacted by Reuters reported
many of their clients viewing the market slump as short-lived
with the most aggressive of them eager to start buying up stocks
on the cheap.
"There's been very little panic selling. There's been more
wait and see and tactically choosing when to go into the market
again," said Daniel Ellis, head of the investment team at HSBC
Private Bank in the UK.
Much of the resilience reflects the fact that at least for
now, the crisis remains less acute than the near systemic
collapse prompted by the Lehman debacle in 2008, bankers said.
In spite of mounting concerns about the possible
consequences of the eurozone's sovereign debt problems, the
banking system is better capitalised and has greater access to
liquidity than at the start of the 2009 recession.
BATTLE HARDENED
"If you go back to the financial crisis of 2008/09, credit
markets seized up and banks couldn't get funding for love nor
money," said Richard Cookson, global chief investment officer at
Citigroup Inc's private banking arm in a research note to
clients.
"Not this time. It's true that credit spreads have widened,
but nothing like as much."
Private bankers also point to a battle-hardened sentiment
among their clients who recall the last crash and saw the
subsequent, though gradual, recovery.
"The lessons learned in the aftermath of Lehman are
sufficiently fresh that people remember even in a very poor
environment (that) number one, there was a recovery, and number
two, there was opportunity for the patient and the smart. That
is fresh enough to cause people not to lose faith just yet,"
said Johannes Jooste of Merrill Lynch Wealth Management, part of
Bank of America Corp .
Jooste also noted many investors' portfolios were still
structured defensively, as a legacy of the last crisis, at the
onset of the more recent volatility.
Clients have diversified their wealth across many asset
classes, currencies and sectors since 2009 to guard against
possible aftershocks and will have consequently weathered the
recent rout better than the previous crash.
Before 2008, many rich investors were more exposed to
certain risk assets such as equities or illiquid investments
such as hedge funds and private equity vehicles, which proved
complex and hard to exit.
"They are far less pervasively held than they were before.
Those (investments) got people into deep trouble and they
certainly helped precipitate cycles of panic selling. We've seen
a whole lot less of that this time round," Jooste said.
Stefanie Drews, head of the ultra high net worth client
business for the UK, Europe, Africa and the Middle East at
Barclays Wealth, part of Barclays Plc , also said the
rich now had a better grasp of the different strands of the
crisis than they had in the run-up to Lehman's demise.
"The major concerns for the market -- a slowdown in global
growth, the European debt crises and the recent U.S. debt
downgrade -- are generally better understood by our client base
in comparison to the issues we faced in 2008," Drews said.
($1 = 0.608 British Pounds)
