PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - March 23
March 23 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON Aug 7 Worldwide dealmaking in the basic materials sector rose in July to a seven-year high, lifted by U.S. fertiliser maker CF Industries' $8 billion bid for some of Dutch firm OCI NV's North American and European, Thomson Reuters data shows.
So far this year, mergers and acquisitions (M&A) worth $615.4 billion have been announced in Europe, the data shows, with the value of deals in basic materials climbing 90 percent to $96.5 billion from the same period last year.
Globally, the materials sector recorded $217.1 billion worth of deals, a 45 percent increase compared with a year ago.
Chemicals, which together with metals and mining dominated basic materials M&A this year, totalled $103.8 billion worth of global deals, an all-time record so far.
The largest deal of the week was announced in the healthcare sector.
Dublin-based drugmaker Shire offered $30 billion to buy Baxalta, a company spun-off by Baxter International . But the bid, which aimed to forge the leading global specialist in rare diseases, was rebuffed on Tuesday.
Worldwide M&A is up 41 percent year-to-date versus the same period last year, with deals worth $2,716 trillion having been struck so far. (Reporting by Pamela Barbaglia; editing by Susan Thomas)
March 23 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 23 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.