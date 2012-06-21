NEW YORK, June 21 Moody's Investors Service cut
the credit ratings of 15 of the world's biggest banks on
Thursday in an expected move that was part of a broad review of
major financial institutions.
Among the moves, Moody's cut JPMorgan's long-term
senior debt to A2 from Aa3 and assigned it a negative outlook
negative.
It also cut Morgan Stanley's long-term senior
unsecured debt to Baa1 from A2 and also assigned it a negative
outlook.
Morgan Stanley had been viewed as the U.S. bank that could
suffer the most from a Moody's downgrade, because of its
relatively large trading operation and because of the extent of
the cut that Moody's threatened.
Moody's announced the review on Feb. 15, saying these global
investment banks' ratings did not capture the evolving
challenges of more fragile funding conditions, wider credit
spreads, increased regulatory burdens and more difficult
oprating conditions.
