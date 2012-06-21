NEW YORK, June 21 Moody's Investors Service cut
the credit ratings of 15 of the world's biggest banks on
Thursday in an expected move that was part of a broad review of
major financial institutions.
Moody's announced the review on Feb. 15, saying these global
investment banks' ratings did not capture the evolving
challenges of more fragile funding conditions, wider credit
spreads, increased regulatory burdens and more difficult
operating conditions.
"All of the banks affected by today's actions have
significant exposure to the volatility and risk of outsized
losses inherent to capital markets activities," Moody's Global
Banking Managing Director Greg Bauer said in a statement.
Among the moves, Moody's cut JPMorgan's long-term
senior to A2 from Aa3 and assigned it a negative outlook.
It also cut Morgan Stanley's long-term senior
unsecured debt o nly two notches to Baa1 from A2 and also
assigned it a negative outlook.
In February Moody's had said Morgan Stanley could be cut by
up to three notches.
Morgan Stanley had been viewed as the U.S. bank that could
suffer the most from a Moody's downgrade, because of its
relatively large trading operation and because of the extent of
the cut that Moody's threatened.
