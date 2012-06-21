* Global banks have been under review since February
* Downgrades likely priced into stocks
* Ratings cuts could increase funding costs and spur
collateral calls
(.)
By Rick Rothacker and Steve Slater
LONDON/CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 21 Ratings agency
Moody's downgraded many of the world's biggest banks on
Thursday, lowering credit ratings of 15 companies by one to
three notches.
Morgan Stanley, one of the most closely watched firms, had
its long-term debt rating lowered by just two notches, one level
less than had been expected, and its stock rose in after-hours
trading. The downgrade left Morgan Stanley more highly rated
than Bank of America Corp and Citigroup but a step
below Goldman Sachs Group.
Credit Suisse, which last week was warned about
weak capital levels by Switzerland's central bank, was the only
bank in the group to suffer a three-notch downgrade. But its new
A1 deposit and senior debt ratings, however, rank higher than
many of its peers.
Financial markets have been bracing for the credit rating
actions since February, when Moody's Investors Service said it
had launched a review of 17 banks with global capital markets
operations. These companies face diminished profitability and
growth prospects due to difficult operating conditions,
increased regulation and other factors, Moody's said.
The long-term debt ratings cuts could increase funding costs
for Morgan Stanley and other banks, and trading partners
may ask for more collateral. But the impact could be muted since
the changes were in-line with indications given by Moody's in
February on how much the rates were likely to be cut.
"The biggest surprise is the three-notch downgrade of Credit
Suisse, which no one was looking for," said Mark Grant, managing
director at Southwest Securities Inc. "In fact, it was Morgan
Stanley that was supposed to be downgraded by that amount and
Morgan received only two notches of cuts."
In a statement, Morgan Stanley said its ratings "still do
not fully reflect the key strategic actions we have taken in
recent years," adding: "With our de-risked balance sheet, stable
sources of funding, diverse business mix and strong leadership
team, we are well positioned to deliver for clients and
shareholders."
Citigroup also reacted sharply, saying it "strongly
disagrees with Moody's analysis of the banking industry and
firmly believes its downgrade of Citi is arbitrary and
completely unwarranted."
Royal Bank of Scotland said the ratings change was
"backward-looking and does not give adequate credit for the
substantial improvements the Group has made to its balance
sheet, funding and risk profile" but called the action
manageable.
Bank stocks fell on Thursday as investors prepared for an
announcement, which leaked to the market as Moody's informed
banks that it was coming, according to sources.
Morgan Stanley shares declined nearly 1.7 percent to $13.96,
while Bank of America shares fell nearly 4 percent to $7.82. The
KBW Banks Index was down 2.3 percent.
But after suffering only a two-notch cut, instead of three
as anticipated, Morgan Stanley shares rose about 3 percent in
after-hours trade.
In addition to Morgan Stanley, downgraded by two notches
were Barclays, BNP Paribas, Royal Bank of
Canada, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs Group, JPMorgan Chase
, Credit Agricole, Deutsche Bank,
and UBS.
Falling one notch were Bank of America, HSBC Holdings
, Royal Bank of Scotland and Societe Generale
.
Nomura and Macquarie were included in an
original list of global banks, but have already been downgraded.
Moody's acknowledged that the lowest-ranked banks have been
making changes to improve their profits, but said it is taking a
wait-and-see attitude.
"These transformations are ongoing and their success has yet
to be tested," Moody's said in its announcement. Banks Moody's
put in this group were Bank of America, Citigroup, Morgan
Stanley and Royal Bank of Scotland.
(Reporting by Steve Slater, Matt Scuffham and Rick Rothacker;
additional reporting by Ben Berkowitz, Jed Horowitz, Lauren Tara
LaCapra and David Henry; Editing by Alwyn Scott, Elaine
Hardcastle and Carol Bishopric)