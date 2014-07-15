July 15 British private equity firm Adamant Ventures said it added two executives to its London-based investment team.

Ewen Ainsworth joins the company as partner. He will be responsible for investment structuring and commercialization, Adamant said.

Before this, Ainsworth worked with oil and gas exploration and production company Gulf Keystone Petroleum as chief financial officer. He was responsible for commercializing Gulf Keystone's multi-billion barrel onshore oil discoveries in Kurdistan, Adamant said.

Meb Somani joins Adamant's investment committee as director. Somani joins from Barclays Natural Resource Investments, a private equity arm of Barclays Capital, where he was managing director and global head of oil and gas principal investment.