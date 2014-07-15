Merkel meets Trump in clash of style and substance
* Trump called Merkel's refugee policies "catastrophic mistake"
July 15 British private equity firm Adamant Ventures said it added two executives to its London-based investment team.
Ewen Ainsworth joins the company as partner. He will be responsible for investment structuring and commercialization, Adamant said.
Before this, Ainsworth worked with oil and gas exploration and production company Gulf Keystone Petroleum as chief financial officer. He was responsible for commercializing Gulf Keystone's multi-billion barrel onshore oil discoveries in Kurdistan, Adamant said.
Meb Somani joins Adamant's investment committee as director. Somani joins from Barclays Natural Resource Investments, a private equity arm of Barclays Capital, where he was managing director and global head of oil and gas principal investment.
* Trump called Merkel's refugee policies "catastrophic mistake"
NEW YORK, March 12 For some millennial investors, loyalty to one of their favorite apps matters more than financial details in the case of Snap Inc.
March 12 The Abu Dhabi Statistics Centre released the following February consumer price data for the Gulf Arab emirate. ABU DHABI CONSUMER INFLATION 02/17 01/17 02/16 pct change month/month 0.1 0.4 -0.2 pct change year/year 2.1 1.8 3.4 NOTE. The centre did not give a breakdown of changes in prices for individual parts of the consumer basket in February. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Mark Po