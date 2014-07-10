BRIEF-Myriad Genetics launches the endopredict test in U.S for patients with breast cancer
* Myriad Genetics launches the endopredict test in the United States for patients with breast cancer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 10 AXA Investment Managers, the asset management arm of AXA Group, appointed Deborah Shire as head of Structured Finance.
Deborah, who takes over on Sept. 1, is currently global head of business development at AXA Real Estate.
She replaces Laurent Gueunier, who is leaving the company.
AXA IM had about 562 billion ($765 billion) in assets under management as of March 31. ($1 = 0.7345 Euros)
* Cempra retains Morgan Stanley to lead review of strategic business options
* Trinidad Drilling Ltd says effective March 12, 2017, Lyle Whitmarsh, Trinidad's ceo and member of co's board left Trinidad to pursue other interests