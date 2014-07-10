July 10 AXA Investment Managers, the asset management arm of AXA Group, appointed Deborah Shire as head of Structured Finance.

Deborah, who takes over on Sept. 1, is currently global head of business development at AXA Real Estate.

She replaces Laurent Gueunier, who is leaving the company.

AXA IM had about 562 billion ($765 billion) in assets under management as of March 31. ($1 = 0.7345 Euros)