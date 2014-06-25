June 25 Bank of New York Mellon Corp said
Brian Shea, president of investment services, will replace Tim
Keaney as chief executive of investment services, effective
immediately.
Keaney is leaving the company to pursue other opportunities,
BNY Mellon said.
The trust bank also said Brian Rogan, chief risk officer,
and Art Certosimo, chief executive of global markets, would
retire at the end of this year.
Curtis Arledge, chief executive of investment management,
will also oversee the newly formed BNY Mellon Markets Group as
part of the organizational changes, the company said.
Kurt Woetzel, head of global collateral services, was named
president of BNY Mellon Markets Group.