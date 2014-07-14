July 14 Deutsche Asset & Wealth Management
(DeAWM), a unit of German lender Deutsche Bank AG,
named Randy Brown head of its UK operations, a newly created
role.
Brown, who will be based in London, has also been appointed
global head of DeAWM's Insurance and Pension Solutions.
He will continue to report to Michele Faissola, head of
DeAWM.
With Brown's appointment as country head, the UK becomes a
separate region within DeAWM's organizational structure. The UK
was formerly run as part of the EMEA region.
Brown most recently served as DeAWM's co-chief investment
officer alongside Asoka Wöhrmann.
Prior to this, he was the global head of Deutsche Insurance
Asset Management.
In his new role, Brown will lead a team that provides asset
management solutions to insurance companies and pension funds
worldwide.