AMS Q4 revenue falls, sees strong growth potential in 2017
Feb 7 AMS's fourth-quarter revenue fell but came in at the top end of the chipmaker's expectations set in October, when it warned of a setback with one of its customers.
Sept 28 The following financial service industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
HURON CONSULTING GROUP
Huron Consulting Group appointed Laurie Fischer as managing director of its subsidiary Huron Legal. Prior to joining Huron, Fischer founded and served as managing director of Fischer Associates LLC.
BNP PARIBAS
BNP Paribas, France's biggest listed bank, appointed Laurent Couraudon as its country head for China effective 1st October 2011. Couraudon will be based in Beijing and will replace Francois Cristofari who retires. Previously, Couraudon was country head for Russia.
AXA REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT MANAGERS
AXA Real Estate, a wholly-owned subsidiary of AXA Investment Managers, appointed Riccardo Dallolio as European head of transactions. He will be based in London and co-ordinate all transactional activities in Europe. He joins after six years at Grove International Partners, where he was responsible for the origination, execution and management of real estate transactions.
KLEINWORT BENSON
Kleinwort Benson has appointed Mouhammed Choukeir as chief investment officer. Choukeir joins from Morgan Stanley , where he was head of multi-asset class investing in the wealth management division. (Compiled by Arnav Das Sharma in Bangalore)
TOKYO, Feb 7 Honda Motor Co Ltd and Hitachi Ltd's automotive unit said on Tuesday they would form a joint venture to develop, produce and sell motors for hybrid petrol-electric cars and fully electric vehicles (EV).
