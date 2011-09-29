BRIEF-Enstar Group announces reinsurance of £957 mln of RSA's legacy U.K. employer's liability business
* Announces reinsurance of £957 million of RSA'S legacy U.K. employer's liability business
Sept 29 The following financial service industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
BARCLAYS WEALTH
Barclays Wealth announced the appointment of Henry Hall as managing director of its ultra high net worth (UHNW) team in the Middle East and North America region (MENA). Hall was previously with Merrill Lynch.
JONES LANG LASALLE
Jones Lang LaSalle announced the appointment of David Green-Morgan as the director of Global Capital Research. Previously, he was with DTZ where he served as head of Asia-Pacific research.
DEUTSCHE BANK
Deutsche Bank announced the appointment of Dirk Kronshage as the regional head of implementation and service, trade finance/cash management corporates for Asia, with immediate effect. Kronshage was previously with Deutsche Bank's Frankfurt head office. (Compiled by Arnav Das Sharma in Bangalore)
