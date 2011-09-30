Disney hikes some US park ticket prices up to 4.9 pct
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
Sept 30 The following financial service industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
KOHLBERG KRAVIS ROBERTS & CO. L.P.
KKR announced the appointment of Tony De Nunzio as a senior advisor to the firm. De Nunzio was the chief executive of Maxeda, a Dutch retail group.
LPL INVESTMENT HOLDINGS INC
LPL Financial, a subsidiary of LPL Investment Holdings, appointed James Shorris as executive vice president and associate counsel for regulatory and compliance policy. He was with the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA). (Compiled by Arnav Das Sharma in Bangalore)
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.
WASHINGTON, Feb 11 Nordstrom's sales of first daughter Ivanka Trump's line of clothing and shoes fell by nearly one-third in the past fiscal year, with sharp drops in sales weeks before the election, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.