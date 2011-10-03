(Adds UBS, Macquarie Group, Alixpartners)

Oct 3 The following financial service industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

UBS

Hermann Prelle has rejoined the company as chairman of mergers and acquisitions for Europe, the Middle East and Africa, according to a memo seen by Reuters.

MACQUARIE GROUP

The company appointed Thomas Caracciola as head of Macquarie Futures USA Inc. Caracciola joins from Goldman Sachs .

ALIXPARTNERS

The business advisory firm appointed Donald Featherstone to head turnaround & restructuring services for the EMEA region, effective from Jan. 1, 2012. He succeeds David Lovett, who will retire on Dec. 31. Featherstone has been with AlixPartners for the last 10 years.

The company also hired Patrick Byrne as managing director and co-leader of the firm's enterprise improvement division in North America. Byrne joins from TowerBrook Partners LP.

PINEBRIDGE INVESTMENTS

The asset manager appointed John Baumann as head of institutional sales and client service, Americas. Previously, Mr. Baumann served at J.P. Morgan Asset Management as managing director, head of the US regional client group.

AXA INVESTMENT MANAGERS

The asset manager within the AXA Group appointed Francisco Arcilla as global head of AXA Funds of Hedge Funds. Arcilla joins from EIM where he was co-head of investments.

BARCLAYS CORPORATE

The banking solutions arm of Barclays named Shona Tatchell as head of financial institutions trade sales. Tatchell, who joins from HSBC's European structured trade and advisory team, will succeed Giles Herman. Herman has been appointed head of trade for Barclays Corporate's non-bank financial institutions business.

CLARIDEN LEU

The Swiss private bank appointed five senior executives in the South East Asia region. Veny Teng joins as managing director from Deutsche Bank Private Wealth Management. Desmond Loh and Cynthia Chin both join as directors. Elaine Ngim was named investment advisor while Karen Tong was hired as a relationship manager.

BARCLAYS WEALTH

The wealth management division of Barclays , appointed Michael Peat to its UK & Ireland private bank advisory committee. Previously, he was principal private secretary to the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall.

MOELIS & COMPANY

The investment bank hired David Cheyne as a vice chairman of Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) investment banking, based in London. Cheyne joins from Linklaters, where he served as a senior partner.

ORIEL SECURITIES

The UK-based stockbroker hired four executives to its real estate sector team, effective Nov. 1. Miranda Cockburn and Carl Gough join as analyst and specialist salesman, respectively. The firm appointed Jason Cockburn as a sales trader while Roger Clarke was appointed as a corporate financier.

SCIPION CAPITAL

The frontier market investment specialist appointed Chris Jenkins to lead a global marketing drive for its flagship commodity trade finance fund. Previously, Jenkins served as the head of sales and marketing for Carrousel.

RENAISSANCE ADVISORS

The private finance and advisory services unit of Renaissance Group, named Leo Berent as the head of UHNWI coverage, responsible for client management across Russia, the CIS, Asia and Africa. Berent who will be based in Moscow as a Managing Director, joins from Credit Suisse, where he was co-head of the solution partners shareholder advisory group EMEA.

PALAMON CAPITAL PARTNERS

The mid-market private equity firm named Julian Carreras as a principal. Carreras was a member of the firm between 2003 and 2006. Between 2006 and 2011, he held positions with Cinven in London and Thesan Capital in Madrid.

BLUEFIN CORPORATE CONSULTING

The employee benefits and technology consultancy hired Heather Meighan as a business development consultant. Meighan joins from AEGON where she was an account director responsible for managing distribution partners.

BARING ASSET MANAGEMENT

The investment management firm hired William Palmer as an investment director in its Global Emerging Markets (GEMs) equities team. Palmer was formerly senior asset manager and head of Asia ex-Japan equities at KBC Asset Management.

THEAM

The alternative investment specialist, a unit of BNP Paribas , appointed three hedge fund investment experts to its alternative team. Eric Debonnet will lead a Paris-based team dedicated to hedge fund solutions, while Thierry de Rycke and David Gilleron will be responsible for all hedge fund investments as co-chief investment officers.

UNIGESTION

The independent asset manager appointed Bill Foo as chairman of its Singapore office. Previously, Foo was vice chairman of ANZ South & South East Asia, and ANZ Bank Singapore's chief executive and general manager for about 12 years. (Compiled by Ranjita Ganesan in Bangalore)