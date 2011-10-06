(Adds Castleoak Securities)

The following financial service industry appointments were announced on Thursday.

AVIVA INVESTORS

British insurer Aviva's asset management arm appointed Patrick Chong as head of financial institutions business development for Asia Pacific. Chong joins from Fullerton Fund Management, where he was senior vice president, business development.

SOCIETE GENERALE

The group's corporate and investment banking arm named Craig Harvey as London-based sales trader, responsible for the Pan-Asian sales trading activity in Europe. Harvey previously headed the Pan-Asian sales trading team at Mizuho International.

KPMG LLP

The subsidiary of KPMG Europe LLP hired Charles Muller to its European investment management practice. Charles was previously the Deputy Director General of ALFI, the association of the Luxembourg fund industry.

SHUAA CAPITAL

The Dubai-based financial services firm named Michael Philipp as its chief executive. Philipp was chief executive of Credit Suisse Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

CASTLEOAK SECURITIES LP

The New York-based boutique investment banking firm hired Cathy Bell as a managing director and co-head of its municipal finance group. Previously, she served as a managing director at Loop Capital Markets.

SIGNIA WEALTH LIMITED

The wealth manager appointed Shalini Khemka as a managing director. Khemka joins Signia while still retaining her position as chief executive and board director of The London Entrepreneurial Exchange, which she co-founded in 2010.

CBRE GROUP

The commercial real estate services firm appointed Tim Pankhurst from Drivers Jonas Deloitte as an associate director in its dedicated student accommodation team.

(Compiled by Ranjita Ganesan in Bangalore)